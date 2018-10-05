Food banks benefit from Trump’s bailout of farmers hurt by tariffs

Retail News
Food banks benefit from Trump’s bailout of farmers hurt by tariffsThe Washington Post 10/04/2018
The federal government is expected to double the amount of food it sends to food banks this year, as goods initially intended for overseas markets stay home. The increase in food to the banks is being used by the Trump administration to compensate farmers who lost business due to the tariffs imposed on foreign imports by the president. Local food banks are trying to prepare for the windfall.