Focusing on global food trends can work even in suburban Tennessee

The proprietor of Maemax Market, a Filipino grocery store in La Vergne, TN (outside of Nashville), works hard to source items from his native Philippines, knowing that his customers will drive from all over the region to find a taste of home. Middle Tennessee has a good number of food stores catering to international tastes, echoing a national trend in globally-sourced grocery items, which is reportedly growing much faster than the general supermarket industry.