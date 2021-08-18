Retail News

Flea markets and other tenants fill space where Kmart once stood

The New York Times 08/17/2021

Kmart has steadily closed stores across the U.S., having last opened a new location in 2002. Landlords have filled the vacant space with churches, flea markets, self-storage facilities and other types of businesses in the interim as many of the sites where Kmart operated were no longer seen as prime retail locations.

