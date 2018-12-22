Fitbit’s health-related updates a direct challenge to Apple Watch

Retail News

Business Insider

Fibit’s OS 3.0 update, available for its Ionic and Versa smartwatches, expand the options for health monitoring. The new apps let users track their sleep, water intake and changes in weight. Perhaps more significantly, the OS includes two new application programming interfaces (APIs) that will make it easier for third-party developers in the health field to build apps for Fitbit products. Apple has recently refocused its application development for its Watch products on health monitoring, and Fitbit is clearly following suit.