Fifth Avenue lights up with holiday windows, even without retailers

Retail News

The New York Times

The Fifth Avenue Association, a group that represents merchants in New York’s famous shopping district, faced a challenge heading into this holiday season. It knew that millions of visitors would flock to the area to see the holiday window displays the district is famous for. The problem was that a number of flagship stores have been shuttered. The group took matters into its own hands and hired Mark Briggs, a designer who has created window scenes for Harrods and Saks, to bring some holiday cheer to the now-empty locations.