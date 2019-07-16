Fewer workers walk off the job at Amazon warehouse than expected

Retail News
Fewer workers walk off the job at Amazon warehouse than expectedMinneapolis Star Tribune 07/15/2019
A small number of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Shakopee, MN, far fewer than the 100 who were expected, walked off the job in the middle of their shifts yesterday. The planned mini-strike was announced in advance and timed for the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. Workers at the plant have complained about work demands that exceed their abilities to meet quotas.
