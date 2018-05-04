Feds sue Albertsons for banning workers from speaking Spanish

Retail News

The San Diego Union-Tribune

Federal regulators filed suit against Albertsons Companies, Inc. on Thursday, claiming the company is discriminating against its Hispanic employees in San Diego, CA area stores. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that Albertsons forbids workers from speaking Spanish in work rooms or around customers — or even from addressing Spanish-speaking customers in their native language. A spokesperson for Albertsons denied the charges, commenting that, “Albertsons serves a diverse customer population and encourages employees with foreign language abilities to use those skills to serve its customers.”