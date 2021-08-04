FedEx works at keeping wine bottles whole and cold during shipping

Retail News
The FedEx Packaging Lab is working with Otter Products to test a new box that is designed to protect wine bottles during shipping, while keeping them cool at the same time. Direct-to-consumer wine shipping has accelerated during the pandemic but faces challenges during the winter and summer months. Wine needs to stay between 35 and 75 degrees to keep from going bad.
