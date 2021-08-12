FedEx to deliver record number of packages for Christmas

Retail News

CNBC

FedEx has forecast that it will deliver 100 million more packages this holiday season than it did in 2019. “We’ve seen a lot of people actually starting their Christmas shopping in the month of October, which is fundamentally different than we have seen traditionally in the past,” said Ryan Kelly, vice president of global e-commerce at FedEx. “What you see is a lot of messaging about shop and ship early, pulling sales forward, pulling promotions forward. A lot of retailers have really leaned into that this year.”