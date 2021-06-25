FedEx suspends customer accounts to keep up with freight demand

Retail News
FedEx suspends customer accounts to keep up with freight demandThe Wall Street Journal 06/25/2021
FedEx has suspended about 1,400 customers of its Freight shipping service as it seeks to deal with unprecedented demand. A company spokesperson said FedEx took the action to “minimize network disruptions and balance our capacity and demand to avoid backlogs across the country — particularly in the most capacity-constrained Freight service centers.” Customers with suspended accounts are complaining that the action was taken without any warning or confirmation.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!