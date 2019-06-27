FedEx sues Commerce Department saying its ‘not a law enforcement agency’

Retail News

NPR

FedEx’s gripe with the U.S. Commerce Department has to do with what the company feels is the unfair position it has been put in requiring it, essentially, to enforce import regulations on blacklisted Chinese goods. Although not named in the lawsuit, the obvious reference is Huawei Technologies which the Trump administration believes manufacturers and exports products to the U.S. that are a threat to national security. FedEx claims in the lawsuit that U.S. export regulations “essentially deputize FedEx to police the contents of the millions of packages it ships daily even though doing so is a virtually impossible task, logistically, economically, and in many cases, legally.”