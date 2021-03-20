Federal judge rules against grocers in Seattle hazard pay case

Retail News
Federal judge rules against grocers in Seattle hazard pay caseThe Seattle Times 03/19/2021
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by the grocery industry against Seattle over a new law that requires retailers to pay an additional $4 an hour in hazard compensation. Grocers fighting the law attempted to make the case that the hourly pay increase mandate interfered with collective-bargaining with workers.
