Federal investigation overshadows strong quarter for Under Armour

Retail News
Federal investigation overshadows strong quarter for Under ArmourThe Associated Press/U.S. News & World Report 11/04/2019
Under Armour posted better than expected sales and earnings during the third quarter, but the company’s stock price fell 13 percent on reports that the the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating its accounting practices.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!