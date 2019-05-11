Retail News

Federal investigation overshadows strong quarter for Under Armour

The Associated Press/U.S. News & World Report 11/04/2019

Under Armour posted better than expected sales and earnings during the third quarter, but the company’s stock price fell 13 percent on reports that the the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice are investigating its accounting practices.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!