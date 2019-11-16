Retail News
FDA warns Dollar Tree over sale of ‘potentially unsafe drugs’USA Today 11/14/2019
The Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Dollar Tree concerning “multiple violations of current good manufacturing practices at contract manufacturers used to produce Dollar Tree’s Assured Brand OTC drugs.” In a Nov. 6 letter to Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin, the FDS identifies Chinese suppliers to the chain who failed to take adequate steps to safeguard the quality of products sold made for the retailer.
