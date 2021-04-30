FDA to ban menthol cigarettes

Retail News

The New York Times

The Food and Drug Administration has announced that it will ban the production of menthol cigarettes and cigars. The products, which are favored by younger consumers and minorities, include such brands as Newport and Kool. “We believe these actions will launch us on a trajectory toward ending tobacco-related disease and death in the U.S.,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, the F.D.A.’s acting commissioner.