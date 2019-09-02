FDA taking action against Walgreens, Circle C for tobacco sales violations

Retail News

The FDA is on a mission to crack down on tobacco sales to minors. The agency has reportedly delivered 1,550 warning letters to tobacco product vendors and exercised 240 civil money penalty actions. On Thursday, the FDA made public that it is taking action against Walgreens for repeatedly ignoring rules regulating sales of products such as menthol cigarettes to minors, and also included Circle K (owned by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.) in the complaint. The agency claims that Walgreens, however, is the top violator, citing that 22 percent of the stores monitored were in violation of regulations.