FDA gives full approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

NBC News

The Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine, which has been administered to millions of people throughout the U.S. and elsewhere, has receive full approval from the FDA after having previously been cleared for emergency use in the fact of the pandemic. “While millions of people have already safely received Covid-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”