FDA considers ban on menthol cigarettes

Retail News
FDA considers ban on menthol cigarettesCNBC 04/20/2021
The Food and Drug Administration is considering a ban on menthol cigarettes following a court order to take up the issue. Menthol cigarettes have been tied to large numbers of deaths, particularly among African Americans, as doctors and public health experts have warned that the flavored products make it easier to start smoking and harder to quit. Tobacco products kill 45,000 Blacks in the U.S. every year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!