FDA commissioner voices concerns about pharmacies selling CBD profits

FDA commissioner voices concerns about pharmacies selling CBD profitsU.S. News & World Report/AOL 04/03/2019
Scott Gottlieb, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, has expressed concern about CVS and Walgreens selling products containing CBD, the non-psychoactive component found in cannabis. The FDA is in the process of trying to develop regulations for products derived from hemp, the part of the cannabis plant that causes people to become high when they smoke or swallow it.