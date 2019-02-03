FDA: Canadian company sells unsafe prescriptions to Americans

Retail News
FDA: Canadian company sells unsafe prescriptions to AmericansThe New York Times 02/28/2019
The Food and Drug Administration has warned CanaRx, a Canadian drug distributor, to stop selling unapproved and mislabeled prescription medicines to Americans. “Such operations take advantage of unsuspecting Americans by purporting to distribute safe and effective imported drugs, at least some of which are instead expired, mislabeled, subject to recalls or potentially counterfeit,” said FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.