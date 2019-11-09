Retail News

FDA blasts Juul for marketing e-cigs as less harmful than tobacco

The Washington Post 09/09/2019

The Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Juul Labs for illegally marketing its e-cigarettes as less harmful than those made from tobacco. The FDA objected to Juul’s use of language that claims e-cigarettes “present a lower risk of tobacco-related disease or are less harmful than one or more other commercially marketed tobacco products.“

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!