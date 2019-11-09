FDA blasts Juul for marketing e-cigs as less harmful than tobacco

Retail News
FDA blasts Juul for marketing e-cigs as less harmful than tobaccoThe Washington Post 09/09/2019
The Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Juul Labs for illegally marketing its e-cigarettes as less harmful than those made from tobacco. The FDA objected to Juul’s use of language that claims e-cigarettes “present a lower risk of tobacco-related disease or are less harmful than one or more other commercially marketed tobacco products.“
