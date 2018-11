Retail News

USA Today

Chains such as Burger King and Wendy’s are throwing shade at rivals and engaging in quirky dialogue with customers to raise their brand profile and drive sales via social media sites. “Twitter itself is a very modern and direct way to talk one-on-one with people,” Wendy’s chief marketing officer Kurt Kane told USA Today. “It’s always a way to have a lot of fun and engage in a lighthearted way.”