Fanatics teaming up with IOC to create online platform for Olympic Games

Fanatics teaming up with IOC to create online platform for Olympic GamesSportsPro Media 10/28/2021
Fanatics and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have agreed to build the first ever permanent e-commerce platform for the Olympic Games. The licensed merchandise brand will create an official Olympic Shop and integrate marketplaces for Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028. Fanatics has also obtained the rights to create Olympic-branded merchandise for all three upcoming Olympic as well as past Games.
