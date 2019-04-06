Family Dollar to sell alcohol in 1,000 stores

Retail News
Family Dollar to sell alcohol in 1,000 storesAtlanta Journal-Constitution 06/02/2019
Family Dollar, which primarily serves low- and middle-income neighborhoods, plans to roll out alcohol sales at 1,000 stores across the U.S. The move is part of Family Dollar’s plan to expand the sale of consumables in its stores. The retailer also announced it would expand freezer and cooler space in 400 of its stores. It will also rebrand 200 locations under the banner of its parent company, Dollar Tree.