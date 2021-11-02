Falling entertainment revenues hit mall operators hard

Retail News
Falling entertainment revenues hit mall operators hardThe Wall Street Journal 02/10/2021
Malls have focused on bringing in entertainment venues such as indoor water parks to attract visitors to their facilities. The reality of the novel coronavirus pandemic, however, means that only a small percentage of the space leased to these companies is currently open, costing both tenants and landlords a lot of money.
