Fake Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines hit the black market

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Authorities in Mexico and Poland have identified vials falsely labeled as COVID-19 vaccine being distributed in their countries. “Everybody on the planet needs it. Many are desperate for it,” said Lev Kubiak, Pfizer’s head of security. “We have a very limited supply, a supply that will increase as we ramp up and other companies enter the vaccine space. In the interim, there is a perfect opportunity for criminals.”