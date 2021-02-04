Facebook wins Supreme Court decision on automated text alerts

Retail News

The Verge

Facebook took a complaint that its text alerts, designed to notify users of suspicious logins, should be classified as illegal robo-calls all the way to the Supreme Court and came away with a victory. Referring to the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), the court in a unanimous decision concluded that an illegal robo-dialing system “must use a random or sequential number generator,” and that the definition “excludes equipment like Facebook’s login notification system, which does not use such technology.” Facebook had argued that making such notifications illegal would undermine a basic and necessary function of smart phone technology.