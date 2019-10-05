Facebook co-founder calls on Zuck to break up the company

Retail News

NY Times

In a lengthy and sentiment-filled editorial in the NY Times yesterday, Chris Hughes, a close friend of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a co-founder of the company, provided historical perspective for why he believes too much power is concentrated in Facebook and, specifically, in the hands of Mr. Zuckerberg, who controls 60 percent of voting shares. “Mark’s influence is staggering, far beyond that of anyone else in the private sector or in government. He controls three core communications platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — that billions of people use every day,” he wrote.