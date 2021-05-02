Face masks in short supply for fifty-fifth Super Bowl broadcast

Retail News
Face masks in short supply for fifty-fifth Super Bowl broadcastAdweek 02/05/2021
Super Bowl ads often fail to reflect reality so it shouldn’t be surprising that protective masks are few and far between in commercials airing during this year’s broadcast, despite increased calls from President Joe Biden, public health authorities and medical professionals to wear the protective devices to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
