Retail News

Eyes on Amazon as Etsy and eBay support bill to deter counterfeit and stolen goods online

Axios 10/15/2021

Etsy and eBay were among a group of online platforms that opposed legislation considered earlier this year by the U.S. Senate written with the intent of curtailing the sale of counterfeit and stolen goods. Similar legislation being considered in the House has gained the support of these companies as it addresses concerns about seller privacy. Amazon.com, which also opposed the Senate version, has not publicly weighed in on the pending legislation in the House.

