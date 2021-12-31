Retail News

Exuding confidence, Victoria’s Secret plans to buy back stock

CNBC 12/29/2021

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters is feeling good about the modest growth the retailer managed during the holiday period and said the company will buy back $250 million of its stock through an accelerated share repurchase program. Following the spinoff from L Brands,  the retailer began a broad overhaul of its image, employing models and spokespeople meant to better reflect female empowerment over sexiness, offering more options for plus-size customers and diversifying into new apparel categories.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!