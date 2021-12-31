Exuding confidence, Victoria’s Secret plans to buy back stock

Retail News

CNBC

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters is feeling good about the modest growth the retailer managed during the holiday period and said the company will buy back $250 million of its stock through an accelerated share repurchase program. Following the spinoff from L Brands, the retailer began a broad overhaul of its image, employing models and spokespeople meant to better reflect female empowerment over sexiness, offering more options for plus-size customers and diversifying into new apparel categories.