Express launches new initiatives to drive growth

Retail News
Express launches new initiatives to drive growthForbes 08/26/2021
Express has opened two standalone Express Edit locations in downtown Washington D.C., which are 45 percent smaller than the chain’s mall-based stores and more productive. The clothing retailer is also rolling out its Express Community Commerce, a social commerce initiative that uses style experts and fashion enthusiasts to connect through a variety of educational and meet-up programs.
Discussions
