Retail News

Express launches new initiatives to drive growth

Forbes 08/26/2021

Express has opened two standalone Express Edit locations in downtown Washington D.C., which are 45 percent smaller than the chain’s mall-based stores and more productive. The clothing retailer is also rolling out its Express Community Commerce, a social commerce initiative that uses style experts and fashion enthusiasts to connect through a variety of educational and meet-up programs.

