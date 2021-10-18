Experiential retailer Camp opens shop in former Toys ‘R’ Us store

Retail News
Experiential retailer Camp opens shop in former Toys ‘R’ Us storeToy World 10/18/2021
Camp has opened its seventh location at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ. The 6,500-square-foot store is the former home of the reimagined Toys ‘R’ Us format. Camp co-founder and CEO Ben Kaufman said, “We’re hoping that’s what happens here, that this is kind of a test towards a bigger space in that location.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!