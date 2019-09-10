Expectations are low ahead of U.S./China trade talks

Retail News
Expectations are low ahead of U.S./China trade talksThe Associated Press/USA Today 10/09/2019
The thirteenth round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to kick off tomorrow in Washington, D.C. The prospect for successful talks between the two countries seems unlikely after the Trump administration blacklisted a group of Chinese tech companies on Monday. Dueling trade tariffs between the two countries are adversely affecting economic activity in each.
Discussions
