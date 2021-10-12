European Commission proposal would reclassify gig workers as employees

Retail News
European Commission proposal would reclassify gig workers as employeesThe New York Times 12/09/2021
Gig workers in 27 countries across Europe may go from being classified as independent contractors to employees if a proposal being considered by the European Commission goes through. Adoption would mean that workers would be entitled to a minimum wage and other legal protections connected to employment, just like any other employee. An estimated 4.1 million gig workers are making deliveries and handling other jobs in Europe.
Discussions
