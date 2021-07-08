Retail News

Etsy CEO says Depop opens a path to younger shoppers

CNBC 08/06/2021

CEO Josh Silverman said Etsy’s acquisition of the Depop resale app will give his company access to younger shoppers. Mr. Silverman expressed optimism about Etsy’s outlook as he pointed to sales gains being made beyond face masks. As for the recent acquisition, he said, “Depop might be for Etsy what Venmo was for PayPal, the choice of the next generation.”

