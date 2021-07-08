Etsy CEO says Depop opens a path to younger shoppers

Retail News
Etsy CEO says Depop opens a path to younger shoppersCNBC 08/06/2021
CEO Josh Silverman said Etsy’s acquisition of the Depop resale app will give his company access to younger shoppers. Mr. Silverman expressed optimism about Etsy’s outlook as he pointed to sales gains being made beyond face masks. As for the recent acquisition, he said, “Depop might be for Etsy what Venmo was for PayPal, the choice of the next generation.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!