Energy drink maker Monster Beverage buys it way into the booze category

Energy drink maker Monster Beverage buys it way into the booze categoryReuters 01/13/2022
Monster Beverage has agreed to acquire CANarchy, a maker of craft beer and hard seltzer, for $330 million in cash. “The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry,” said Monster co-CEO Hilton Schlosberg.
