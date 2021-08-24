Ending $300 jobless subsidies may hurt Florida’s economy

Retail News

The Washington Post

Businesses and government officials, including Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, thought that $300 in weekly unemployment benefits paid by the federal government were preventing people from returning to their low wage jobs. The statistics to this point do not seem to support that assertion as a complicating list of factors prevent those without jobs from finding new ones. In the meantime, the federal dollars are no longer flowing into Florida’s economy and residents are finding it even more difficult to get by financially.