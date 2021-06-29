Employers giving burned out workers a break

Retail News

The Washington Post

Mozilla, which normally holds an annual two-week off-site meeting, made the decision to cancel that event and instead close the company down for a “Wellness Week” to help employees de-stress from the added workload they’ve faced since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. The company has also instituted a new “Wellness Day” program that gives employees one Friday off a month throughout the entire year. Other companies are taking other steps to help employees better deal with the work/life challenges they face as individuals.