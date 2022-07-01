Employees take ownership of music and entertainment retailer

Retail News

Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel/CentralMaine.com

Bull Moose operates 11 music and entertainment stores across Maine and New Hampshire. The company, which has operated for over 30 years, was recently sold by founder and Owen Brett Wickard to the company’s employees. Mr. Wickard said he will remain as interim CEO of the retailer during its transition to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). He has further offers to remain as an “unpaid, trusted adviser forever.”