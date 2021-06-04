Elbow bumps replace handshakes as offices reopen to workers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The new normal for office workers returning to their jobs in Australia include elbow bumping as a greeting rather than handshakes. Businesses in Australia have gone through a three phase approach to opening offices to workers. Deloitte’s practice has chosen to make in-office work voluntary and expects to continue with a hybrid model going forward. “That’s what workers say they want,” said Robbie Robertson, a managing partner at Deloitte.