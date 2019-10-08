Eddie Lampert wins, but not so much, in suit against Sears

Retail News
Eddie Lampert wins, but not so much, in suit against SearsBloomberg/Crain's Chicago Business 08/08/2019
A judge ruled that claims brought about by ESL Investments, the hedge fund operated by Eddie Lampert, the former chairman and CEO of Sears Holdings, are so low on the bankrupt retail holding company’s debt list that it is likely to see little of the $718 million it is suing to retrieve from the company.
