Eddie Lampert says politicians are picking on him

Retail News

USA Today

Eddie Lampert, former CEO of Sears Holdings and current chairman of Transform Holdco, which bought his former company’s assets, thinks he is being unfairly criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The two Democrats have accused Mr. Lampert of backtracking on written promises made to Sen. Warren over severance coverage of workers who lost their jobs in Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy. Mr. Lampert claims the accusations made against him are “false” and the politicians should butt out. “This is entirely an issue between Old and New Sears,” he wrote in a new letter to Sen. Warren.