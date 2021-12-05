Ebay to enable sale of NFTs on its platform

Retail News

Reuters

Ebay announced that it will allow sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for digital collectibles including trading cards, video clips and images, making it the first e-commerce platform to do so. The market for digital collectibles has exploded over the past year. “In the coming months, eBay will add new capabilities that bring blockchain-driven collectibles to our platform,” said Jordan Sweetnam, senior vice president and general manager for eBay’s North America market.