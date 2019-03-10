Easy returns critical to online sales success

Retail News
Easy returns critical to online sales successThe Associated Press/The Dallas Morning News 10/03/2019
The average return rate for online purchases is 25 percent compared with eight percent of items bought in stores, according to Forrester Research. That has led many retailers to change their in-store operations to accept returns made on their own sites and, in some cases, from competing e-tailers, as well.
