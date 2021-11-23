Retail News

Early holiday shopping lightens the delivery load for parcel services

The Wall Street Journal 11/23/2021

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service may not face the anticipated crunch to deliver parcels as Christmas nears with more Americans completing their holiday shopping earlier this year. “I don’t want to sound overconfident but we feel good about it,” said Bill Seward, UPS president of world-wide sales and solutions.

