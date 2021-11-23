Early holiday shopping lightens the delivery load for parcel services

Retail News
Early holiday shopping lightens the delivery load for parcel servicesThe Wall Street Journal 11/23/2021
FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service may not face the anticipated crunch to deliver parcels as Christmas nears with more Americans completing their holiday shopping earlier this year. “I don’t want to sound overconfident but we feel good about it,” said Bill Seward, UPS president of world-wide sales and solutions.
