Dunkin’ store employee fired after writing message on homeless woman’s cup

Cincinnati Enquirer 06/30/2018

A worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts in downtown Cincinnati was fired after writing a message on a cup to the homeless woman who bought a drink in the store. The message – “Stop ‘Hangin’ out in-front [sic] of the store. If you have a Full Time job! -management” – was photographed and later posted on social media. The franchisee who operates the store identified and fired the employee who wrote the message.

