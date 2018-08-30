Dunkin’ Donuts customers can now place orders via Alexa

Retail News

Engadget

“Alexa, order from Dunkin’ Donuts.” It’s now as easy as that to place your order, assuming you a) have an Alexa-controlled device, b) have a DD Perks Rewards membership. and c) and have said account linked to your Amazon account. Oh, and you then of course you have to tell Alexa which location you will visit, whether or not you’re choosing from one of your saved favorites or, if not, which variety(s) you want, choose between in-store or drive-thru pickup, and confirm order details and time of pickup. Yes, that’s it.