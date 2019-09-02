Dunkin’ and Taco Bell lean on Grubhub for deliveries

Retail News

Taco Bell announced in its conference call with investors this week that the chain will soon offer delivery nationwide via Grubhub. Dunkin’ is using Grubhub as well in a test to see if the relationship works for them. The choice of outsourcing delivery to third-party providers instead of building the capability in-house is a tough decision for restaurant chains. While it is tempting to forgo the hassles, forking over a piece of every transaction can seriously erode profits in an already tight-margin business.