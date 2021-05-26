DTC brand Birdies learns ‘you can only sell what you have’

Retail News

CNBC

Birdies, the consumer direct brand selling flat shoes for women, saw sales orders increase during the novel coronavirus but lost out because it did not properly anticipate demand. “We learned the hard way that, in our business, you can only sell what you have,’ said Bianca Gates, Birdies co-founder and CEO. Birdies reported in April that it achieved 300 percent year-per-year growth.