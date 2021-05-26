Retail News
DTC brand Birdies learns ‘you can only sell what you have’CNBC 05/25/2021
Birdies, the consumer direct brand selling flat shoes for women, saw sales orders increase during the novel coronavirus but lost out because it did not properly anticipate demand. “We learned the hard way that, in our business, you can only sell what you have,’ said Bianca Gates, Birdies co-founder and CEO. Birdies reported in April that it achieved 300 percent year-per-year growth.
Discussions
